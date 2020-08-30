Four children rescued by Southend Coastguard after being spotted ‘up to their necks in water’ in Essex

On Saturday afternoon the HM Coastguard Southend had been observing 4 children who were out at the Mulberry Harbour and, with deteriorating weather conditions, they then attempted to make their way back to shore but the water was too deep and caught them unawares and at one point were observed up to their necks in water and waving for help.
Southend Coastguard notified Dover Coastguard and RNLI Southend Lifeboat were alerted who launched the Southend Hovercraft.
At the same time their mother onshore had also dialled 999 and asked for the Coastguard.
The Southend Hovercraft were able to extract the 4 casualties from the water and brought them safely to shore where they were met by Southend Coastguard who quickly assessed they needed medical attention due to suffering the onset of hypothermia, so immediate casualty care was provided by the team whilst
East of England Ambulance Service NHS Trust were called for the 4 casualties. The 4 casualties were then taken into their care and taken to hospital.