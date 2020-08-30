Man fighting for his life after an altercation inside KFC at Walton on Thames

Police are appealing for witnesses to come forward after a man was left fighting for his life after an altercation in Walton on Thames earlier this evening.

We were called to the High Street at around 5.45pm after three men had an argument inside the KFC restaurant. The argument continued outside and the victim, a man in his 50s, was assaulted. He is believed to have lost consciousness for a time and was taken to hospital with life threatening head injuries. His next of kin have been made aware of his condition.

The other two men (both in their 20s) fled the scene and were arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm (GBH) at a property in Walton. They are currently in custody.

Detective Sergeant Antony Preston, who is leading the investigation, said: “The restaurant and surrounding streets would have been extremely busy, and it is imperative that we speak to everybody who was in KFC at the time, or who saw or heard the commotion outside. I am also keen to speak to anyone who was driving past the scene, and any delivery drivers collecting orders from KFC, as it is likely that their dashcam or helmet cam may have captured what happened.

We are not seeking anyone else in connection with this incident, but the public may have noticed an increased police presence locally as a result.”

Anyone who was in the area between 5.15pm and 5.45pm, and may have information or footage that could help us to understand how the victim sustained his injuries, is asked to contact Surrey Police via the website: https://surrey.police.uk, or via 101, quoting reference PR/45200091641.