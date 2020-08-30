Met plan to cause disruption to antisocial ‘Tunnel Run’ event

The Met has an operation in place to deal with any disruption caused by antisocial behaviour by large groups of motorists this weekend.

Over recent years, officers have responded to an annual ‘Tunnel Run’ event, which has involved large numbers of motorists gathered in several locations across London.

This year car meets and car cruises are planned on the evening of Sunday, 30 August and for the rest of the Bank Holiday weekend.

This event has caused, and has the capability to cause, significant disruption to Londoners and others who plan on using the capital’s road networks.

A significant policing operation will be in place for the duration of the event. It will use static camera/CCTV, ANPR, In Tunnel Technology and will see increased police patrols and enforcement across London.

Inspector Craig Hands, from the Met’s Roads and Transport Command, said:

“Disruption to our tunnels, which link up transport networks heavily relied upon by residents and visitors to the city alike, is not acceptable.

“We know that some people may see the event advertised and think they are joining like-minded enthusiasts at a lawful event. This is not the case. They are intent on causing as much disruption as possible. This will not be tolerated.

“I would like to reassure the public that Roads and Transport officers, working with local Borough officers, will be deploying a number of tactics to prevent antisocial use of vehicles and other offences from being committed.”