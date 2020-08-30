Mindless yobs attack windscreen on Hampshire Police car

A police cars windscreen was damaged yesterday evening whilst police were dealing with a vulnerable victim of an assault on Coxford Road.

Whilst the patrol car was parked on the road the rider of a suspected stolen moped caused damage to the windscreen.

The vehicle was recovered and is out of use until the damage is repaired.

Police said;

