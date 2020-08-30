Officers in Essex have seized thousands of pounds’ worth of equipment from an unlicensed music event which was due to take place in #Harlow

Officers have seized thousands of pounds’ worth of equipment from an unlicensed music event which was due to take place in #Harlow on Saturday afternoon.

A dispersal order remains in place in the area.

Chief Inspector Lewis Basford said of the seizure: “I want anyone who is planning to go to one of these events to think again.

“It’s early in the evening and we’ve already successfully shut down one event, seized the equipment, and will be looking to identify the organiser and take them to court.

“Our specially-trained public order officers will be working tirelessly to shut down any similar events in the county. Not only do these large-scale events carry the risk of spreading COVID-19, but we know that they’re often frequented by people who look to cause trouble for the sake of it, which will ruin the good time of anyone there.