Road closed as police negotiate with naked man on the roof £1 million pound property in Pimlico

Police Paramedics and fire crews have been called to a distressed male who on the roof of a building in Pimlico in Central London this morning (Sunday)

Emergency services were scrambled to St Georges Drive just after 2am in the morning after concerned neighbours raised the alarm with calls to the Police that a naked man was on the roof threatening to jump.

Specialist Police negotiators have been called to the incident in an attempt to get the man safely down from the roof.

Emergency crews equipped with specialist climbing gear along with a hydraulic platform have all been called to the nearby road that is cordoned off with police tape.

The Met Police have been approached for comment