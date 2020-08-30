Two men were hit in the face with some sort of chemical

Police are appealing for witnesses after two men were attacked with an unknown substance in Eastbourne.

Officers were called to St Anne’s Road at 8.51am on Saturday (August 29) to reports of a road traffic collision involving a black Renault Megane.

The driver got out of the vehicle but as two members of the public went to help him, he threw a liquid – thought to be ammonia – in their faces.

Both victims are receiving medical attention. Their injuries are thought to be minor at this stage.

The driver left the scene, and enquiries are currently ongoing to locate him.

This is being treated as an isolated incident and there is not thought to be any further risk to the public.

Officers are keen to hear from anyone who witnessed the incident, or who may have any other information.

You can contact police online or by calling 101 quoting serial 378 of 29/08, or alternatively you can call the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.