A man has been arrested after ramming a gate at Gatwick Airport

Police were called at 3.43am on Monday (August 31) to reports of a van in collision with a gate in Bonnetts Lane, Crawley.

Officers attended and quickly arrested a man from Crawley on suspicion of criminal damage, entering a restricted area of aerodrome on the outer perimeter of the campus, being in possession of a Class B drug and driving a motor vehicle with a proportion of a specified controlled drug above the specified limit. He remains in custody.

Police have assessed this to not be a terrorist-related incident at this time. The scene has been made secure and enquiries are ongoing.

There was no disruption caused to Gatwick Airport, its passengers or staff during the incident, and flights continue to run as normal.