A man has been arrested after two people were attacked with an unknown substance in Eastbourne

Officers were called to St Anne’s Road at 8.51am on Saturday (August 29) to reports of a road traffic collision involving a black Renault Megane.

The driver got out of the vehicle but as two members of the public went to help him, he threw a liquid – thought to be ammonia – in their faces. Both men received medical attention for minor injuries.

A man was later arrested on suspicion of throwing a corrosive fluid with intent to burn / maim / disfigure / disable / do grievous bodily harm, and for failing to stop after a road accident. He remains in custody at this time.

Police are appealing for anyone who witnessed the incident to get in touch. They would particularly like to hear from anyone who may have captured the incident on CCTV or doorbell footage.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact police either online or by calling 101 quoting serial 845 of 28/08.