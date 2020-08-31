A man has been charged in connection with a stabbing in Crawley.

Police were called to a property in Oatlands shortly after 6.30pm on Friday (August 28).

The victim – a man in his 70s – was taken to the Royal Sussex County Hospital in Brighton, where he remains in a serious but stable condition.

Andrew Spilling, 58, unemployed, of Hawkesmoor Road, Crawley, has been charged with grievous bodily harm with intent and possession of a Class B drug.

He has been remanded in custody to appear before Brighton Magistrates’ Court on Monday (August 31).

Anyone who saw what happened or who may have any other information is asked to contact police online or by calling 101 quoting Operation Cinder.