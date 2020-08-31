A man has now been arrested For attempted murder

A man has now been arrested

Police are appealing for information following an attempted murder in Manchester.

At around 1.30pm on Saturday 29 August 2020, police were called to reports of a stabbing on Rudheath Avenue in Withington.

Enquiries have established that a 24-year old woman was walking with her five-year-old son when she was approached by a man – who was wielding a knife.

The man proceeded to stab the victim before making off on foot onto Bromborough Avenue and then continuing in the direction of Whitchurch Road.

Emergency services attended and the victim was taken to hospital with stab wounds to her leg where she remains in a stable condition.

The child was assessed by paramedics at the scene and had no visible injuries.

Detectives are appealing for witnesses or anyone with information to get in touch.

Detective Inspector John Robb, from GMP’s City of Manchester district, said: “This was a vicious and unprovoked attack and we are currently treating it as a case of attempted murder.

“I understand that this will cause concern among the local community and residents, but I want to reassure the public that we are doing everything in our powers to trace the man responsible and ensure he is brought to justice.

“I would like to stress to the community that this violent behaviour will not be tolerated and residents shall see an increased police presence in the area whilst officers continue their investigations. Please do not hesitate to speak to our officers if you have any concerns or queries.

“If you believe you recognise the man in the image, or if you were near the area at the time and saw something that didn’t seem quite right, please get in touch with police as a matter of urgency.”

Anyone with any information should contact police on 0161 856 1420, quoting incident number 1611 of 29/08/2020.

Reports can also be made anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.