A robber who threatened shop staff with a knife and a screwdriver has been jailed

A robber who threatened shop staff with a knife and a screwdriver during two incidents in Nottingham has been jailed for five years and seven months.

Naveed Butt entered the Best One store at the Texaco petrol station in Meadow Lane, put bottles of wine in a carrier bag and walked out without paying.

When two staff followed him out the store Butt, 33, threatened them with a knife before leaving the scene.

It happened at around 4.20pm on 1 June 2020.

Four days later Butt entered the Co-op in the Bridgeway Centre in The Meadows and started putting jars of coffee into a carrier bag.

When he was approached by a member of staff Butt pulled out a screwdriver and threatened to stab him.

Butt then took more of the jars before jumping over a barrier and leaving the store without paying.

Following his arrest Butt, of Kirkby Gardens, The Meadows, went on to plead guilty to charges of robbery, theft, possession of a bladed article in a public place and possession of an offensive weapon in a public place. He was also in breach of a suspended sentence order.

He was given a 40-month prison sentence for robbery and two consecutive sentences of six months for possession of a knife and 21-months for the breach of his suspended sentence order.

Butt was handed a six-month concurrent sentence for possession of an offensive weapon and a one-month concurrent sentence for theft.

He appeared at Nottingham Crown Court for sentencing last week.

Detective Constable Matt Butler, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “Thankfully none of the victims were injured during these incidents but they left the shop workers feeling very scared.

“Nottinghamshire Police treats weapon-enabled crime and robbery extremely seriously and we are absolutely committed to driving down weapon-enabled violence wherever it presents.

“I’d like to praise the victims for their bravery in reporting these incidents and their co-operation throughout our investigation. I hope they can take some comfort now that we’ve managed to remove a prolific offender from our streets.”