A woman is due in court charged with attempted murder after a man was stabbed five times in #Basildon.

The woman, 37, has been remanded to appear at Basildon Crown Court on Monday 21 September.

She previously appeared at Basildon Magistrates’ Court on Monday 24 August.

It follows reports a man was stabbed following a domestic related incident in Pendle Drive on Monday 23 August.

He was taken to hospital for his injuries and he was discharged on Thursday 27 August.

A 48-year-old woman arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender has been released under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call Basildon police station on 101 quoting crime reference 42/132467/20.