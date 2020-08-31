Boy suffers head injuries in collision involving van and bicycle in Alresford

Police are appealing for information after a fail to stop collision in Spiers Lane, Old Alresford on Sunday (August 30).

Police were called around 11.38am after a cyclist suffered serious injuries in the collision, involving a white van. The van failed to stop at the scene.

The cyclist, a 15-year-old boy, who was wearing a helmet, was in a group, and suffered head injuries in the collision.

Officers investigating the incident are keen to speak with anyone who may have witnessed the collision, or who saw the van or group of cyclists in the area.

We are also keen to hear from anyone who may have dash cam footage, or other footage, from the road.

Anyone with information can call 101, quoting 44200333760.