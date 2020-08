Fire-fighters from West Midlands fire and rescue service have been called to assist with a cow that had got stuck in the Trent and Mersey Canal this evening.

Fire crews, an RSCPA Inspector a Vet and a fire service animals rescue specialist were all called just before 8pm on Sunday evening to Downfield Side in Stoke to help with extrication of the distressed animal.

A spokesmen for West Midlands fire and Rescue said the rescue of the animal is ongoing.