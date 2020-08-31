Fire Crews called to Kitchen alight in Tunbridge Wells

Kent Fire and Rescue Service was called to a fire in a kitchen on Laurel Road, Tunbridge Wells.

Crews wearing breathing apparatus used a hose reel jet to put out the fire and a positive pressure ventilation fan to clear the smoke away.

Following this incident firefighters are urging people to: – Avoid storing or placing household items on your cooker or stove – Keep your cooker, grill, and oven clean to avoid a build-up of grease and fat that could start a fire – Keep children and pets well away from your cooking area – Fit a working smoke alarm on each floor of your home and test it weekly to ensure it provides early warning in the event of a fire.