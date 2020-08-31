Fire crews scrambled to the Shard in London following reports of a fire

Firefighters from across London have been scrambled to reports of a fire that has broken out at the London’s Shard.
Fire crews from the London Fire Brigade were called report of a fire on 25th floor of the 95 storey building on London Bridge Street just before 4m on Bank holiday Monday.
Residents in surrounding properties within the complex have reported hearing a fire alarm sounding before the arrival of a six appliances and an aerial ladder.
The LFB have been approached for comment.
More to follow