Flushed out: Police seize over £20,000 worth of cannabis grow from flooded property in Wembley

Flooding at a Wembley property has halted a large scale cannabis production after the find was made on Sunday evening.

Fire crews and Police were called after water flooded into a property below on Harrow Road in Wembley

A concerned resident who’s been left to pick up the bill for damage raised the alarm just after 7pm on Monday evening.

An investigation has been launched by Police after the find worth over £20,000 was found

Firefighters broke into the property and inside they found the cannabis grow and bypassed electricity supply.

Officers now remain at the property seizing the plants and growing equipment.

The Met Police have been approached for comment