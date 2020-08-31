Greenwich man jailed for drugs and driving offences

A 22-year-old driver has been jailed for 16 months after being found in possession of a large quantity of class A drugs following a stop search.

Gideon Adu, of Plumstead Common Road, Greenwich in London pleaded guilty to possession with intent to support a control drug of Class A (cocaine), possession with intent to supply a controlled drug of Class A (heroin), driving a motor vehicle with no licence and driving a motor vehicle without insurance.

The charges relates to an incident on 24 June in Hardwick Lane, Sutton in Ashfield when officers stopped a vehicle after it caught their attention from the manner of its driving.

The followed the car and checked the details on the Police National Computer.

The officer requested Adu to stop and asked him for his date of birth, which he could not provide.

Adu was found to have no valid insurance and no valid driving license.

The car was searched and a bag was found underneath the driver’s seat.

He was arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply class A drugs, as well as having no license and no insurance.

The substances were tested and there was roughly around 400 wraps in total which field testing indicated it was around 300 wraps of cocaine and 100 wraps of heroin. Mobile phones and cash were also seized by officers.

Police Constable Joshua Ashton, of Nottinghamshire Police, led the investigation. He said: “Drug offences are incredibly serious and we thoroughly investigate all reports made to Nottinghamshire Police.

“This was excellent policing by the arresting officers who were out on a proactive patrol and spotted Adu driving suspiciously.

“Drugs ruin lives and are often the catalyst for more serious and violent crimes, which can have a huge impact on local communities.

“We are constantly working behind the scenes to gather information about those who may be involved in drug supply and we remain committed to continuing our proactive work to target offenders who are causing misery in our communities and bringing them to justice.”