Hampshire Fire and Rescue have warned that Fawley Refinery will be flaring again for the next couple of days and nights in the hope members of the public rest assured there is nothing to worry.

The advance warning is in a hope to and ease the volume of calls that were experienced only weeks ago.

The Flaring is a safe method used by the Refinery to burn off excess gasses.

Hampshire Fire and Rescue said;

“Fawley will be flaring again for the next couple of days and overnight – Please be aware that this may create an orange glow over the area”