Man jailed for five months after spitting on a police officer whilst being arrested and being found in possession of class A and class B drugs

A 27-year-old man has been jailed for five months after spitting on a police officer whilst being arrested and being found in possession of class A and class B drugs.

Jarred Harley of no fixed address pleaded guilty to assaulting a constable in execution of their duties, possession class A and class B drugs and with threatening another with syringe in a public place at Nottingham Crown Court.

The charges relate to an incident on 12 January in High Road, Beeston where Harley was arrested as he had been circulated wanted for failing to attend court.

He was searched by officers and was found to have crack cocaine, heroin and mamba in possession.

Harley then spat on an officer as he was placed in the police van.

He was also charged with an offence on 26 July 2019 at Norfolk Place in Nottingham city centre where Harley had been sleeping outside. He threatened a security guard verbally after he asked him to move. Harley refused, before threatening to stab the man with a needle.

He again spat towards officers, this time whilst being detained at Bridewell Custody Suite.

Detective Sergeant Nick Wood is leading the investigation. He said: “Harley became aggressive and volatile towards officers after being arrested.

“Harley was wanted for failing to attend and breach of his court bail. Officers acted on intelligence to locate him and found him in Beeston.

“I’d like to praise the officers who have worked tirelessly as part of this case.

“We are pleased with the sentence given as it shows a powerful message that drug crime will not be tolerated in Nottinghamshire.

“The sentence also gives a clear message that this behaviour will not be tolerated in any shape or form and especially not now in the current climate.

“In these worrying times for us all having someone spitting at front line officers is appalling.

“Our officers are putting their duty to the public ahead of their own welfare at this current time.

They put themselves at risk every single to day in order to protect our communities – they should not and will not have to put up with this.”