Man sentenced for aggravated burglary and other offences

A man has been sentenced to 15 years’ imprisonment with a further, three years’ to be spent on license.

Patrick Cassidy, aged 24, of Stanborough Avenue, Borehamwood, was sentenced after being convicted of one count of aggravated burglary, one count of escape from lawful custody, and one count of domestic burglary following a trial at Reading Crown Court which concluded on 17 June 2020.

He pleaded to the count of escape from lawful custody and was found guilty by unanimous jury for the other counts.

Cassidy was sentenced at the same court on Friday (21/8).

At around 9pm on 17 November 2019, Cassidy entered a property on Bradley Road, Slough. A man in his eighties and a woman in her seventies, who were both asleep when Cassidy entered their property, were threatened with a knife and told to hand over money and gold. A search was carried out and Cassidy left the house empty handed.

Officers attended and Cassidy was detained a short distance from the scene. He was charged on 18 November 2019.

Luckily neither of the victims were injured.

The other charge of domestic burglary relates to an incident just hours before on 17 November 2019, in which Cassidy forced entry into a property in Eastbury Road, Watford and took a handbag.

Cassidy was serving a sentence at HMP Hollesey, which is an open prison. On 13 August 2019, he was found to be missing at the morning roll call and did not return.

He was subsequently charged with escaping from lawful custody following his arrest on 17 November 2019.

Investigating officer, Detective Constable Ben Walker-Hall of the priority Crime Team based at Slough police station, said: “Cassidy entered the homes of two older people who were asleep at the time and then threatened them with a knife.

“This was an extremely harrowing ordeal for the two victims, with someone coming into their family home.

“I am satisfied with the sentence handed out to Cassidy which will give him time to think about his frankly cowardly and atrocious criminal behaviour.

“Thames Valley Police knows the impact that someone breaking into your home can have and this case shows, we will investigate thoroughly to bring cases before the courts for justice to be served.”