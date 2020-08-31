Manhunt for Hackney town bus sex attacker

Detectives have released a CCTV image of a man they wish to trace after a woman was sexually assaulted after boarding a bus.

At around 7.15am on Saturday, 27 June, a 53-year-old woman was sexually assaulted on a Route 236 bus towards Homerton.

The incident occurred just before the bus reached the Hackney Town Hall bus stop.

Detectives are appealing for anyone who recognises the man to contact them. The incident has left the victim feeling unsafe.

If you have any information that could help this investigation please call 101 and quote reference Cad 2369/27Jun.