Missing British diplomat Richard Morris body has been found by Police

Officers from Hampshire Constabulary who have been searching for a missing British diplomat have found a body in a forest we can reveal

Richard Morris, from Bentley, has been missing since the 6th May.

Police say that they have discovered a body in Alice Holt Forest and the death was not being treated as suspicious.

Formal identification will take place later. Richard family have been informed of the discovery..

Father-of-three Mr Morris was the UK ambassador to Nepal for four years until 2019.

Before his disappearance he was appointed British High Commissioner to Fiji.