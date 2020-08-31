Police are appealing for information after a man on a moped suffered potentially life threatening injuries after colliding with a car in Sholing Southampton in the early hours of Sunday morning (Aug 30).

The collision happened just before 3am.

The man on the moped, who police are yet to identify, was riding a red Honda 125 moped at the junction of Kathleen Road and Botany Road when it was in collision with a blue Toyota Loniq taxi.

The driver of the taxi, a 32-year-old man from Southampton, was unharmed.

However, the man on moped has suffered life threatening injuries.

Officers investigating the collision would like to appeal for information, both to the collision and also to identify the moped rider.

The man is described as a young adult and was riding a red Honda 125 moped with no number plate. He also was not wearing a helmet.

Police included these details to assist in appealing for witnesses, and anyone who may know him.

Police would also like to hear from anyone who may have seen this man riding a moped in the area prior to the incident occurring.

If you can help, please call 101 and quote 44200333501.