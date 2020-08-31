Police are concerned for the welfare of missing teenager Jaiyan Schmidt.

Jaiyan, 17, has been missing from his home address in Sheffield, South Yorkshire, since August 15.

He is known to have travelled to Hastings on August 20, and is thought to still be in the area. He has links to the Hollington area of Hastings.

Police believe Jaiyan to be vulnerable and are concerned for his welfare.

He is Asian, approximately 6′ 2″, of slim build with short black cropped hair and some partial facial hair. He is possibly wearing a grey Nike tracksuit and black ZX Flux Adidas trainers.

Anyone who sees him or who knows of his whereabouts is asked to contact police online or by calling 101 quoting serial 1304 of 21/08.