Police catch fly tipper red handed with no insurance in Southampton

Officers on late patrol from Redbridge were alerted to a suspicious Ford Transit Tipper van that was driving without lights and the tipper fully up in the air at Sandpiper Road in Lordswood.

The driver caught the attention of the officers due to the vehicle and then proceeded to abandoned the vehicle and run off.

Officers caught the man who then resisted arrest and ended up face first in mud.

The 40 Year old from Upper Toothill Road in Rownhams has 6 points already on his licence and was found to have no insurance in which officers seized the vehicle.

As officers arrived just seconds before he had ‘fly tipped’ a tipper truck full of rubbish on Woburn Road, Southampton.

Police said;

“The drivers first mistake was to draw attention to himself. His second mistake was to abandon his vehicle and run. His third mistake was to resist, even more so as he ended up face first into the mud. It was truly his unlucky day when we discovered he had no Insurance for the vehicle (Seized Section 165 Road Traffic Act).

He’ll get another 6 points on his licence will likely be disqualified. Even worse for him was that he’d just ‘fly tipped’ a tipper truck full of rubbish on Woburn Road when found him.

He’s likely to be fined thousands of pounds for his actions, loose his licence and is without his vehicle until he gets it insured and pays the recovery fees.

A very expensive and muddy experience for this 40 year old male of Upper Toothill Road in Rownhams.