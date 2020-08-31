Police have charged a man after two people were attacked with an unknown substance in Eastbourne.

Officers were called to St Anne’s Road at 8.51am on Saturday (August 29) to reports of a road traffic collision involving a black Renault Megane.

The driver got out of the vehicle and allegedly threw a liquid – thought to be ammonia – in the faces of two members of the public. Both men received medical attention for minor injuries.

Frank Graham, 38, of Upperton Road in Eastbourne, has been charged with two counts of throwing a corrosive fluid with intent to burn / maim / disfigure / disable / do grievous bodily harm, aggravated vehicle taking and vehicle damage, possession of Class A and Class B drugs, driving without a licence and insurance and assaulting an emergency worker.

He has been remanded in custody to appear before Brighton Magistrates’ Court on Monday (31 August).

Anyone with any information is asked to contact police either online or by calling 101 quoting serial 845 of 28/08.