Police have charged a man with drugs offences in connection with warrants carried out in #Rochford, #Berkshire and #Surrey.

The 19-year-old from #Coulsdon has been charged with being concerned in the supply of cocaine, crack cocaine and heroin and possession of criminal property.

He was due to appear at Chelmsford Magistrates’ Court today, Monday 31 August.

On Tuesday 25 August, we searched three addresses and arrested a 21-year-old man and two women, 22 and 26, on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of class A drugs.

They have been bailed until 21 September.

We recovered drugs, a five-figure sum in cash, a knife and two firearms.