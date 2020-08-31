Rider from Basildon was sadly killed in a collision on Cliff Parade in #LeighonSea on Sunday

Cliff Parade in #LeighonSea is likely to remain closed until the early hours of tomorrow morning, Monday 31 August, as we investigate a fatal collision.

Police were called to reports of a collision involving a blue Yamaha motorbike just before 6.35pm this evening.

Sadly, the biker, a man in his 20s and from Basildon, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officers worked quickly to speak to as many witnesses as possible at the scene but we’re aware that some people may have left before sharing their accounts.

We are particularly keen to speak to someone who was driving a white van, which was seen to leave the scene shortly after the collision. We believe the driver and any passengers may be key witnesses, and we would urge them to get in touch.

Anyone who witnessed the collision, has dash cam or CCTV, or saw the bike driving prior to the incident, is asked to make a report online or call Chigwell’s Roads Policing Unit on 101. The incident number to quote is 966 of 30 August.

If you have information but would prefer to remain anonymous you can call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.