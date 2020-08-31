Southampton roof top pair on released on bail by Police

The two men arrested for firearm offences in connection with the incident in Southampton city centre have been questioned and released on conditional bail to allow officers to carry out further enquiries.

Their bail conditions are:

• Not to enter Above Bar Street, Below Bar Street or West Quay

• Not to contact one another

They are due to return from bail on Sept 26.

As part of the investigation, police have seized two air weapons.

The investigation is ongoing.

A 21-year-old man reported shot in the leg as a result. His injuries are luckily minor.

A spokesman for Hampshire Police said:

“Police immediately deployed our armed response units to the area and carried out an extensive search. Our immediate response and your help meant that we were able to assess the risk quickly and ascertain that the two people were not carrying viable firearms.

We understand that this incident has caused concern in the community and we are grateful to those who called us at the time and those witnesses that came forward to assist us.

Anyone who has not yet got in touch with us but thinks they may have valuable information should get in touch by calling 101 and quoting 44200332797.”