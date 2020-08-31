Two arrested at London Stansted Airport released no charge

Officers investigating reports of a suspicious device on a flight landing at London Stansted Airport yesterday, Sunday 30 August, have concluded their enquiries.

Following reports of a suspicious device in the toilet of a plane arriving from #Vienna, #Austria, shortly after 7pm, Counter Terrorism Policing officers from the Eastern Region Special Operations Unit (ERSOU) detained two men under Schedule 7 of the Terrorism Act (2000).

After examination by specialist investigators, the object was found not to be of concern.

Officers spoke with the two men and neither were considered to have committed any offences.

Detective Superintendent Andy Waldie, head of ERSOU’s Counter Terrorism Policing unit, said: “We understandably take any reports of suspicious objects or behaviour on flights very seriously and thankfully on this occasion there was no cause for concern.

“I’d like to thank those on the flight for their cooperation and understanding while officers conducted their enquiries.”