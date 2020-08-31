Two people are due to appear at court following reports a teenager was assaulted with a baseball bat inside a shopping centre in #Thurrock.

A man, 42, and a boy, 14, from #Homerton, #London, are due to appear at Basildon Magistrates’ Court on Friday 18 September.

They have been summonsed to answer counts of possession of an offensive weapon and causing grievous bodily harm with intent.

It follows reports a 17-year-old boy suffered a broken elbow following an assault in Subway inside intu Lakeside shopping centre on 29 August 2019.