Two teenagers charged with attempted murder in Pinner

Detectives investigating a stabbing in Pinner have charged two teenagers with attempted murder.

The 15-year-old boys appeared at Willesden Youth Court on Monday, 31 August.

Both were remanded in custody to appear at Harrow Crown Court on Monday, 14 September.

Police were called at about 18:05hrs on Wednesday, 26 August to reports of a stabbing in Montesole Playing Field.

An 18-year-old man was taken to hospital with a stab wound. He remains in a critical condition. His family is aware.

Two men, aged 22 and 24, who were also arrested on suspicion of attempted murder have been bailed until a date in September.