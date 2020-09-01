Boy airlifted following serious collision in Staffordshire

A boy had to be airlifted to hospital after being in collision with a car in Staffordshire yesterday (Monday).

West Midlands Ambulance Service was called at 2:19pm to reports of an RTC on Elmore Lane in Rugeley, by the bus station. The Midlands Air Ambulance from Tatenhill with two critical care paramedics onboard attended, along with two land ambulances and a paramedic officer.

A West Midlands Ambulance spokeswoman said: “When crews arrived at the scene, they found a boy, who was the pedestrian, with potentially serious injuries after being in collision with a car.

“Staff administered trauma care on scene, with the critical care paramedics advising best for the boy to be taken to Birmingham Children’s Hospital due to the nature of his injuries. The patient was then conveyed to hospital via air ambulance.”