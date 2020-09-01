M25 motorway traffic Chaos after Van turn into fire ball near Westerham

A van that caught fire shortly before 4pm this afternoon between J5 and J6 has damaged the surface of the carriageway. There is now around 9 miles of traffic trapped. Vehicles are being diverted onto the M26. Trapped vehicles are being turned around where possible.
Trapped traffic is now being allowed to past the scene with delays of around 40 – 60 minutes being reported by drivers held.
Kent fire and rescue say Two fire engines were sent to the scene and crews wearing breathing apparatus used hose reel jets to extinguish the blaze. No casualties were reported. Kent Police say they were called at 3.41pm on Tuesday, 1 September 2020 to a report of a van on fire on the M25, just prior to Clacket Lane services. Emergency services are on the scene.