Part of the M25 and M26 motorways set to stay closed into early hours of Wednesday after van fire

The M25 in Kent is closed clockwise between Junction 5 to Junction 6 after emergency services were called to deal with an earlier vehicle fire. The fire has now been put out but the severity of the fire has caused damage to three lanes of the carriageway which now require urgent resurfacing. These works are likely to run into the early hours of tomorrow morning (2nd September).

Road users are advised to follow the hollow triangle diversion symbol on road signs. Leave the M25 at J5 and follow onto the A21. Take the second A25 exit towards Westerham. Follow the A25 through Sundridge, Brasted, Westerham, Limpstead and Oxted until reaching the A25/A22 roundabout at Godstone. Take the third exit towards London to the M25 J6 at Godstone Interchange and take the second exit to re-join the M25 towards Gatwick.

There are currently severe delays approaching the incident and congestion back towards the M26 J2a and also on the diversion route.