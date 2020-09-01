Searches underway to locate missing man from Sturminster Newton

Officers searching for a missing man from Sturminster Newton are asking for help from the public to find him.

Paul Nantu, aged 24, was last seen at an address in Northfields at around 5pm on Monday 31 August 2020. He has since been in contact with family and friends and seemed very upset.

It is believed he left the address in a silver Suzuki Alto with the registration number AV54 VCE.

Paul is described as around five feet eight inches tall, of slim build, with olive skin and dark hair that is long on the top and short on the sides. He was last seen wearing a dark coloured T-shirt, grey shorts and trainers.

Chief Inspector Lindsay Dudfield, of Dorset Police, said: “Officers are currently carrying out searches in the local area in a bid to locate Paul.

“I would ask anyone who has seen Paul, or a man matching the description given, to please get in touch as soon as possible.

“Finally, I am also appealing directly to Paul if you see this appeal to make contact with us or your family so we can make sure you are all right.”

Anyone with information or knowledge as to Paul’s whereabouts is asked to contact Dorset Police at www.dorset.police.uk, via email 101@dorset.pnn.police.uk or by calling 101, quoting incident number 31:376.