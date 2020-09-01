Two in court after seven Emergency workers attacked

A disturbance at a Dartford High Street pub has resulted in two men being arrested and charged with multiple counts of assaulting emergency workers.

Kent Police was called to the Clipper at 3.15pm on Friday 28 August 2020 to a report of two men acting aggressively towards staff and customers.

Seven officers and one Police Community Support Officer were assaulted in the course of the men being brought into custody, including a number who were spat at.

Keenan Fairclough, 19, of Clive Road, Rochester, has since been charged with seven counts of assaulting an emergency worker and one count of causing criminal damage to a police cell, while Taylor Carter, 25, of Wrotham Road, Gravesend, has been charged with three counts of assaulting an emergency worker and one of possessing a class A drug.

Both men were remanded in custody when they appeared before Medway magistrates on Monday 31 August. Mr Carter will return to the same court on Tuesday 8 September while Mr Fairclough will next appear at Folkestone Magistrates’ Court on Thursday 17 September