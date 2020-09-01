Two men have been arrested following an assault in Canterbury High Street.

Officers were called to the scene, near the junction with Guildhall Street, at 1am on Tuesday 1 September 2020 following a report that a man had been assaulted.

The victim was taken to a local hospital with serious injuries and two men were arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm.

The two men, who are both in their 20s, remain in custody and an investigation is ongoing.

Officers are asking anyone who saw the incident or who has any information to call Kent Police on 01843 222289, quoting reference 46/155546/20.