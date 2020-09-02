A man has been charged with two robberies and an attempted robbery in #Basildon.

The 20-year-old was charged with assaulting a man and robbing two others in Gloucester Park on 16 August.

He was also charged with attempting to rob another man and possession of cannabis.

A 14-year-old boy from Laindon and a 17-year-old boy from Basildon were arrested on suspicion of assault and robbery in connection with the incident. Both have been released on bail until 11 September while we continue our enquiries.