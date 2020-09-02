A suspected drug dealer has been arrested and a quantity of cocaine seized during a warrant at a property in Dover.

Officers from Dover and Folkestone’s Community Policing Teams carried out the intelligence-led warrant at a property in East Cliff on the morning of Wednesday 2 September 2020.

A quantity of suspected crack cocaine and an imitation firearm were seized as part of an ongoing investigation.

A man in his 20s from the Humberside area was arrested on suspicion of possession of class A drugs with intent to supply and he remains in custody while enquiries continue.

Chief Inspector Elena Hall, District Commander for Dover, said: ‘Kent Police is determined to disrupt and shut down drug dealing networks in the county and bring those involved to justice.

‘I am pleased a quantity of drugs that could have been sold to vulnerable people in our community and an imitation weapon which could have been used as part of drug dealing activity have been removed from circulation.

‘I urge anyone who believes drug dealing may be going on in their area to contact Kent Police on 101, or by going online or dialling 999 if a crime is taking place.’