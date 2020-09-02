Thames Valley Police is appealing for witnesses following a road traffic collision in Stoke Poges.

The incident occurred on Gerrards Cross Road, Stoke Poges at the junction with Stoke Common Road at around 9.55pm yesterday (31/8) when a blue Volkswagen Golf and a grey BMW were involved in a collision.

A three-year-old girl, who was a passenger in the Golf, sustained a serious injury and is currently receiving specialist care at the John Radcliffe Hospital in Oxford.

The two drivers involved in the collision received minor injuries and were subsequently discharged from hospital.

Investigating officer PC Phil Duthie of the Joint Operations Unit for Roads Policing, based at Milton Keynes police station, said: “We have spoken to the two drivers involved in the collision and also the individuals who stopped and assisted at the scene.

“No arrests have been made, and I am appealing for anybody else who witnessed this collision or who has any information than can help this investigation to please come forward.

“I would also urge any motorists with dash-cams installed in their vehicles to please check their footage in case it has captured something in the prelude to the collision, or the collision itself that could help the investigation.

“Anyone with any information should call the 24-hour non-emergency number 101, or make a report online, quoting reference 43200272494.”