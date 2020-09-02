Carnage in Cuxton

Thousand of pounds pound worth of damage has been caused and a scene of carnage left after a Fleetmix cement mixer had a blow out.

The lorry from the Dartford based company then lost control and ploughed into a row stationary cars waiting at a set of temporary traffic lifts in Cuxton in Kent on Wednesday afternoon.

A ten ambulance a Hart team and the Kent Sussex and Surrey airport were all scrambled to the incident on the A22 Rochester road just after 1pm.

Fire crews used cutting equipment to free on driver who vehicle came to rest on its side.

A major clear up and recovery operation in now taking place after seven vehicles and the Lorry have all been written off.

The horror crash happened on the A228 near to the White Hart pub.

A spokesman for Kent fire and rescue said three fire crews were sent to the incident just at 1.04pm “following reports person reported trapped”.

A closure in both direction remains in place with traffic chaos being caused