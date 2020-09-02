Detectives investigating the death of 20-year-old Salem Koudou in Lambeth on Thursday, 20 August have made a fifth arrest.

A 21-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of murder on Tuesday, 1 September and taken to a south London police station. He has since been bailed pending further enquiries.

The arrest follows an incident on Thursday, 20 August when police were called at approximately 5.55pm to reports of a fight in the vicinity of Overton Road, SW9.

Officers, the London Ambulance Service (LAS) and London’s Air Ambulance all attended the scene.

Salem was found suffering stab injuries on Wynne Road, SW9. He was taken to hospital for treatment but died there at 8.53pm

Two men have been charged with Salem’s murder.