 Fire crews called to plane from Shanghai Pudong smoking on runway at Heathrow Airport
Fire crews called to plane from Shanghai Pudong smoking on runway at Heathrow Airport

September 2, 2020
Heathrow airport fire services and crews from the London Fire brigade have scrambled to the left runway at the UK busiest airport after smoke was seen issuing from a  British Airways Bowing 777  on Wednesday afternoon.

The plane had just flown from Shanghai Pudong  to Heathrow.

 

Firefighters were alerted after  4pm  that smoke was issuing from the aircraft  whilst the plane was  on the  runway.

Fire Crews rushed to the scene after the alert to find that the airport  fire staff had the incident  all in hand.

 

British Airways have been approached for further comment 