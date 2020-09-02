Fire crews called to plane from Shanghai Pudong smoking on runway at Heathrow Airport

Heathrow airport fire services and crews from the London Fire brigade have scrambled to the left runway at the UK busiest airport after smoke was seen issuing from a British Airways Bowing 777 on Wednesday afternoon.

The plane had just flown from Shanghai Pudong to Heathrow.

Firefighters were alerted after 4pm that smoke was issuing from the aircraft whilst the plane was on the runway.

Fire Crews rushed to the scene after the alert to find that the airport fire staff had the incident all in hand.

British Airways have been approached for further comment