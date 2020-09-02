Man on wrong side of Vauxhall Bridge railings prompts emergency service response

A Lifeboat and police Paramedics and fire crews have been called to attend to the suicidal man on Vauxhall Bridge this evening (Wednesday)

Several emergency service crews have been called out to the to man went on the wrong side of the railings just before 10pm.

A spokesman for the UK Coastguard said they received calls about the incident at 9.50pm after people raised concerns about the welfare of the man.

Along with police, crews from London FireBrigade and the London Coastguard Rescue Team were dispatched to the bridge.

Officers are said to be engaging with the man

The Met Police have been approached for comment