Manhunt for aggravated burglar who escaped from Armed Police on a pushbike near Maidstone

Kent Police was called at 12.17pm on Saturday 29 August 2020, to reports a man had forcefully entered a property at a location between Linton Hill and Staplehurst Road, Marden.

The man is alleged to have threatened a woman and searched the address before stealing money, watches and items of jewellery. Officers attended the scene assisted by a police helicopter and carried out a search but were unable to locate the suspect. He is described as white, of slim build and around 5ft 8 ins tall with brown eyes.

He spoke with a northern accent and was wearing dark clothing. It is possible he may have used a bicycle to travel to and from the property.

The burglary is being investigated by the Kent and Essex Serious Crime Directorate. Detectives are urging motorists who may have driven in the area between 9.30am and 12.30pm to check for any dashcam footage, which may assist their enquiries. Local residents are also asked to check home security CCTV or doorbell cameras.

Anyone with information is asked to call on 01622 604100, quoting crime reference 46/154225/20. You can also contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously by calling 0800 555111 or by using the online form.