Police have sadly found a body in our search for missing North Tyneside teenager Seesha Dack.

Seesha Dack, 15, was reported missing on Sunday (August 30), after last being seen near the Fish Quay, North Shields.

An investigation was launched to locate Seesha however; officers have this evening sadly found the body of a female near Tanners Bank, North Shields.

Formal identification is yet to take place but police believe the body is that of Seesha Dack.”

Superintendent Barrie Joisce, of Northumbria Police, said: “This is an extremely sad conclusion to an extensive investigation.

“Specialist officers are currently supporting Seesha’s family during this incredibly difficult time and our thoughts are with them.

“I want to thank everyone who helped in our search by sharing our appeals, searching the area and those who have phoned us with possible sightings.

“We will continue to carry out enquiries to establish the circumstances around the death but at this stage we do not believe there to be any third party involvement.”