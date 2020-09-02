Police make a further arrest in search for abducted brothers

Detectives leading the search for Bilal, Mohammed Ebrar and Mohammed Yaseen Safi, and their father Imran Safi, have made a new arrest.

In the early hours of Wednesday, 2 September, officers arrested a 17-year-old male at an address on Connaught Road in Bristol.

He was arrested on suspicion of being involved in the abduction and has been taken into custody.

Thirteen people have been arrested so far as part of this investigation on suspicion of being involved in abduction of the Safi brothers.

A 25-year-old woman and a 32-year-old man were arrested in Kenley on Friday, 21 August.

Three men – two aged 20 and one aged 17- were arrested in Croydon on Sunday, 23 August.

A 25-year-old woman and a 37-year-old man were arrested in Kenley on Tuesday, 25 August.

A 33-year-old man was arrested in Croydon on Tuesday, 25 August.

These have been bailed to return to a south London police station at a later date.

Four men – aged between 21 and 41 were arrested at an address in Ilford in the early hours of Friday, 28 August. All four have been released on bail to return to a south London police station in early September.

A 31-year-old man at a residential address in Ilford on Saturday, 29 August. He has since been released under investigation.

Since detectives appealed for information of the whereabouts of the Safi brothers and their dad, 48 calls have been made to the control room and via Crimestoppers. These calls are now being followed up by officers who continue to work all hours of the day to bring these children home safely.

Detective Superintendent Neil Cochlin, from the South Area BCU, said: “Since the brothers were taken by their father, Imran, we have made a significant number of arrests that started in the Croydon area and then took us to Ilford, east London.

“Following these leads we have now arrested a man in Bristol today.

“I now call on the communities in Bristol to report any possible sightings of the boys or Imran and to call police if they think they have any information that can assist in this investigation.”

Anyone who believes they have seen Imran Safi and his children since Thursday, 20 August is urged to contact police immediately through the investigation control room on 07942599374 – this number is operational 24 hours a day seven days a week.